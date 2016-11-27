‘You have it within you to achieve your goals. But so many of us are stuck: in patterns, in careers, in ruts. And we stay stuck, hoping, waiting and praying for someone or something else to make the changes that we need to make. I want to share with you how I found the courage to stepping up, and to stop waiting to be picked. To stepping out from beneath the fickle finger of fate.’

That’s the opening words of my recent TedX talk – which is now online!

In the talk, I share how a segment in the Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway called ‘The Fickle Finger Of Fate’ seemed to sum up perfectly (to me) how so many of us (myself included at times!) live our lives.

And how action, stopping waiting for others to anoint you with opportunity, constant learning and striving towards self improvement, and taking the next step, are the things that have moved me forwards from there, to where I want to go in life (and I’m not there yet!).

I hope you enjoy my talk, and if you like it then please share it, comment and let’s all step out from beneath the fickle finger of fate.