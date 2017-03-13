How to plan, create & launch a website that builds your personal brand/business AND makes money.

Over the past few years, I’ve designed, built and now manage dozens of websites for business owners, experts and celebrities. And of course I work endlessly on my own.

The one thing I know to be true is that websites are so much more than a vanity project.

And I think most people know this (in principle).

But creating a website that works just as hard as you do and delivers results is another matter altogether – and that’s not even talking about the technical side of things.

I get a lot of great comments about my website (thanks guys!)

But getting it to where it is today has been a journey and involved a lot of work on various different aspects of my offering and work, both online AND more importantly in the real world.

It has been through various reincarnations that I prefer not to think about, and I’ve tried things that haven’t worked too – but luckily with a website you can just hit the delete button.

If I was now writing a recipe for a great website it would include the following

proper branding

professional photography

a clear understanding of the key messages

the productisation of services (especially for experts)

tiered services

real world credibility indicators

And an understanding of the front end and back end of the donkey (both in terms of the sales process and the technical/functionality side of the website)!

My next webinar is called Websites that Convert, and it’s all about how to plan, create & launch a website that builds your personal brand and/or business AND makes money.

This webinar is going to be perfect for you if you’re thinking about a relaunch for an existing website, are considering a website built from scratch, or even if you have a website already that you feel could work harder for you.

I’m running this webinar over a lunchtime. And it will take place on Tuesday, March 21st.

So grab your sarnie (not that I think anyone would eat the devil’s food, aka bread) and pull up a chair, and I’ll see you there!

