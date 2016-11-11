New website launch for composer Georgie Hay

I’ve loved working with composer Georgie Hay on her personal brand, unique positioning and website. The project also included a professional photoshoot.

Georgie’s brand new site went live recently and she said:

‘Thank you for creating such a wonderful website for me. I am so happy with it and I know it will set me in good stead from now and into 2017! I feel like it has really boosted my confidence in showing people my work – you’ve made such a difference so thank you so much.’

It’s always lovely to hear you’ve helped someone else – the pleasure was all mine Georgie! Enjoy your new site, go out and rock the world and I know you’ll be making great impressions all around.

If you’d like to see the site, visit www.georgiehay.co.uk