What makes videos go viral?

When the BBC presenter Jeremy Vine took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, he received online trolling (unpleasant criticism) because his dancing wasn’t all that great. He then filmed a video in which he responded to one particular troll who had called his dancing ‘bovine.’ In the video, which he’d filmed as a simple selfie video, he talked about this troll and said that he knew perfectly well he wasn’t a good dancer but would not be quitting Strictly. He explained his reason – as a father with two daughters under 12, he had a responsibility to show them that you don’t give up on something or drop out of a challenge, just because you are not the best. Instead you keep trying to improve for as long as you possibly can, even if people are laughing at you. We posted the video on his blog and Facebook page and within a week it had reached almost 2 million people, been shared thousands of times, and was being reported by journalists in papers including the Daily Mail, Express and Sunday Times. Then we started hearing from teachers who were showing Jeremy’s video to primary school children across the UK, and one school even started a hashtag #justlikejeremy and got an entire class to make posters about all the things they would keep trying hard at even though they weren’t the best. The school then contacted their local paper which ran an article showing the children and all their pictures. It also tweeted them to Jeremy which meant we were able to publish a second post containing all the schoolchildren’s artwork too. At first, both Jeremy and I were astonished at quite how far the video went the video was certainly not slick or perfect, and at one point contains the rather distracting noise of a lorry rumbling past. But looking at what Berger has discovered about viral content, we shouldn’t have been surprised. Jeremy’s message contains many of the elements Berger talks about, including a story, a topic that is on the tip of a great many tongues (parenting), emotional triggers, and practical value too in the moral of the tale – that you don’t give up just because you are not the best.