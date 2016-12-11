Join me for a one day event – The Ultimate Visibility Masterclass

I’d love to invite you to join me and two of the UK’s most successful visibility experts for the ultimate day long masterclass on how to raise your profile and increase sales.

This workshop is for anybody struggling to drive traffic to their website, secure new clients and customers, or failing to stand out in a crowded market.

Learn how to build brand kudos and position yourself as the leader in your field

Publicist to the stars Jessica Huie MBE

Digital strategist and author of The Million Dollar Blog (that’s me!)

And website & lead generation guru Julie Hall, founder of The School of Marketing.

With a day long crash course on PR, marketing, SEO, blogging, video in the digital space and social media, you’ll emerge equipped to get more clients and customers, more profile and visibility, turn your website into a lead generator and cash machine, build your brand, become known and ultimately grow your business.

The Ultimate Business Visibility Masterclass is on Wednesday, 22 February 2017, 10:00 – 17:00 GMT. Earlybird tickets priced £147.

SEE MORE DETAILS AND BUY NOW