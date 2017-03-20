Why I’m obsessed with Facebook custom & lookalike audiences – and you should be too (if you are using Facebook ads in your business)

On Wednesday evening, I’m delivering my first ‘official’ training session on behalf of Facebook (it’s going to be at the British Library: tickets here).
So I’ve been preparing my content and thinking about, from everything I learned at Facebook HQ, what, given I’ve got just an hour, are the most important things to tell other people so they can use Facebook and Instagram more effectively in their marketing? What MUST I say!?
My talk is about achieving both organic reach on Facebook and also the paid side. And it’s the paid side of Facebook that gets me really excited because the ads can deliver such fantastic results and can also hurt so much when it goes wrong. Note the use of the word ‘can….’
Great results aren’t guaranteed and bad results can be avoided.
So the main message I want to deliver on Wednesday to anyone considering the paid or advertising route on Facebook is this: Get Obsessed With Laying Good Foundations and Get Obsessed With Building Custom & Lookalike Audiences.
But it is with your custom audiences in mind that you must, before starting any paid campaign, planning and developing your content and traffic strategies. You wouldn’t build a house with drawing up a plan for it – well hopefully not. So don’t just launch blithely into Facebook ads and expect to see results without laying the foundations first and getting more traffic to your website, more subscribers to your email lists and engagement on your social channels!
And then once you’ve done that, then you’ll see return from your Facebook ads.