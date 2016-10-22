Hallam internet’s digital marketing tube map has made my day!

I loved this image by Hallam Internet as soon as I saw it. Sometimes it’s hard to describe the complexity and interlinking of digital marketing and online visibility, and this visual does it perfectly.

It covers all forms of online marketing including Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Pay Per Click Advertising (PPC), Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Analytics.

But the most important thing is it summarises how all these online marketing strategies relate to each other and complement each other.

If you really want to stand out online and have maximum visibility and use the internet to grow your business, you need to be all over all of this! You can’t just hop on the red line and consider it done. You’ve literally got to take a journey all round London stopping at every single stop.

It’s a bit like that pub crawl -which I’ve never been on – but where you go around the circle line getting off for a drink and every stop. Apart from there are more stops here.

And if it was a tube map for my business (hmm, thinking about it I should make one!) I’d have at least one track all about mainstream media and publicity too to cover the offline strategies I use to raise the profile of individuals and businesses too.

Hallam internet do provide this visual in poster size so enthusiastic people like me can get it properly printed and stuck to our office walls. Might just hop over to Vistaprint to get that done right away!