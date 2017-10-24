These digital platform statistics will make your eyes water

Everybody has an opinion about the future PR. Where is it headed? What does it look like? Does it even exist?

I’m actually giving a talk on Wednesday at Performance In Live about this very topic, which got me thinking about the fragmenting of media and why companies need to take a digital-first approach to stay on top of it all.

Obviously, any great presentation needs killer statistics. During my research, I stumbled upon a bunch that completely blew my mind, and I thought I’d share them with you.

Prepare to have your minds blown, too!

Facebook predicts that by 2020, more people will have mobile phones than running water or electricity at home.

Feeling the urge to pick up your phone? You’re not alone. Researcher Dscout found that the heaviest smartphone users click, tap or swipe on their phone 5,427 times a day.

Our society is obsessed with screens. Google discovered that 85% of adults consume content on multiple devices at the same time, while ¾ of the British population goes online on a different device while watching TV.

If Facebook were a country, it’d be the largest country in the world as they now have 2 billion users . That’s more than the population of China, the United States, and Brazil…combined.

While Facebook is experiencing over 1 billion mobile visitors a day , 24 of the 25 largest newspapers are seeing record declines in circulation. This is further proof that we’re getting all of our news online, and most likely via our mobile phones.

The 2017 Global Communications Report found that almost half of PR professionals and more than 60% of marketing executives believe that their two disciplines will become more closely aligned in the next five years.

7,800 tweets are posted, 809 Instagram photos are uploaded and more than 200,000 emails are sent every second. Meanwhile, 20,000 people are on Facebook at any given second, according to Internet Live Stats . Give a whole new meaning to the term “quick sec”.

It took the Facebook 3.5 years to reach 50 million users . If you think that sounds like a long time, compare that to the years it took TV (13), the telephone (75) and the radio (38). Mind you, Facebook was virtually a snail compared to Pokemon Go, which only took 19 days .