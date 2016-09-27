Blogstar profile: Seth Godin

Over the following weeks, I’m going to be showcasing the blog stars and experts featured in my book, The Million Dollar Blog.

Today, let’s hear from American thought leader Seth Godin

Meet Seth

Seth Godin has blogged himself into the position of a global thought leader. He is the author of 18 books such as Purple Cow, Linchpin and Tribes that have been bestsellers around the world; and he continues to write daily on his blog about the marketing of ideas in the digital age, how ideas spread, quitting, leadership and change. His blog is one of the most popular in the world, and in addition to his writing and speaking he founded the direct marketing company Yoyodyne and the charitable fund raising platform Squidoo.

What to learn from Seth

Consistency is everything. Seth has published a post every single day for over a decade. It is his consistency and reliability plus his ideas and huge catalogue of opinion lead cntent that has given him the position he is now in. In his interview with me, he states the currency of our new world are trust and attention and through the content he creates, he has both.

Words of wisdom

‘If you are disciplined enough to write down a prediction, a way of thinking, a promise, every single day, you can’t help but improve yourself. That hasn’t changed.’

Follow Seth

Sethgodin.com

Seth on Twitter

