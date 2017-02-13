19 Amazing Statistics About The Power Of Video In Business

If you’ve ever thought perhaps you should be using video as part of your business visibility strategy, then you were right! Check out these 19 amazing statistics on the power of video and reach right now for your camera…..
- According to Dr. James McQuivey of Forrester Research, 1.8 Million words is the value of one minute of video. If you write an average of one web page an hour, it would take you 150 days of writing to achieve the impact of one minute of video.
- 100 Million is the number of internet users who watch online video each day.
- 500 million people are watching videos on Facebook every day.
- People spend on average 2.6x more time on pages with video than without.
- YouTube has over a billion users, almost one-third of all people on the internet
- Social video generates 1200% more shares than text and images combined.
- Companies using video enjoy 41% more web traffic than those who don’t use video.
- Video drives a 157% increase in organic traffic from search engines.
- 4X as many consumers would rather watch a video about a product than read about it.
- According to Online publishers association, 46% of users take some sort of action after viewing a video ad.
- More video content is uploaded in 30 days than all three major U.S. T.V. networks combined have created in 30 years.
- According to 70% of marketers, video produces more conversions than any other type of content.
- 74% of millennials find video helpful when comparison-shopping while 60 percent prefer to watch a video to reading a newsletter.
- According to Adobe – 40% of consumers state that video increases the chance they’ll purchase a product on their mobile devices.
- 90% of online shoppers at a major retailer’s website who said they find video helpful in making shopping and buying decisions. Retailers who provide online video to show off their products report that the products with video sell a lot more than products with no video.
- Website visitors are 64% more likely to buy a product on an online retail site after watching a video.
- According to comScore, the average user spends 16 minutes and 49 seconds watching online video ads every month.
- In 2010, Implix email marketing survey found that including a video in an introductory email increased the click-through rate by 96%. That’s nearly twice as many people clicking through to your website when you include a video in your marketing emails.
- According to research by Visible Measures, 20% of your viewers will click away from a video in 10 seconds or fewer.