£17k in Facebook ad spend helps drive £2 million in property sales

Remember last week when I talked about the importance of a sales funnel and shared my top tips for creating a successful one?

Well, this week Adespresso featured Bolt Digital’s work with one of our clients, Fritton Lake Retreats, on their site, and we’re all thrilled.

Adespresso is the brilliant software I use that helps people like me run Facebook ads more effectively.

And this week, they featured our sales funnels and work with Fritton, a luxury luxury lakeside holiday park nestled in Somerleyton Estate, located just two hours outside of London in Norfolk and owned by the Crossley family.

Before Facebook, the only form of advertising was in regional print magazines and PPC, but after noticing the way he was being retargeted by brands across Facebook and Google, he asked Bolt to help with their social advertising.

An adspend of £17,000 on Facebook Adshelped drive sales of over £2 million.

Here’s a glimpse at how we did it.

First, we decided to revolve our funnel around a brochure that would attract interest.

Once the brochure was downloaded, we followed up with a series of autoresponder emails over a 10 day period and continued to deliver content to them on Facebook, using what is known as an ‘automated evergreen stack’ over a 55 day period.

That’s a large chunk of time, but we understood that some leeway was needed for such a high ticket item.

These retargeting campaigns ranged in everything from virtual tours of the different lodges to offers to stay on-site. To keep frequency down, no user saw the same ad more than 5 times.

We tested over 64 different versions of campaigns before we ended up with a formula that generated the leads that we wanted.

Now it efficiently delivers leads every day! #proud

You can read the whole case study by heading to Adespresso.